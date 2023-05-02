Henry Ruggs To Plead Guilty In Fatal DUI Crash

Videos by OutKick

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs faces years behind bars after reportedly deciding to plead guilty.

Ruggs will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, according to ESPN. He will formally plead guilty May 10. The former Alabama star is accused of killing Tina Tintor in a horrific crash in the early morning hours of November 2, 2021.

Tintor and her dog burned to death after the vehicle caught fire. Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was later determined to be a shocking .161. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

Ruggs was almost immediately removed from the Raiders after the crash and Tintor’s death. He now faces between three and 10 years in a Nevada State prison.

To put it simply, this decision from Ruggs to plead guilty and go to prison almost certainly assures he never plays in the NFL again.

Henry Ruggs made a horrible decision.

Tina Tintor being killed through no fault of her own is nothing short of absolutely appalling and tragic. The situation is a horrific reminder that actions have consequences.

Ruggs allegedly made the decision to get behind the wheel of his vehicle after drinking and drove at speeds as high as 156 mph before he killed Tintor.

A once promising NFL career has come crashing down in flames. Ruggs will go from earning millions playing on Sundays to killing time in a Nevada prison yard.

Your life can change in the worst of ways with one horrible decision. The former Raiders first round pick is learning that firsthand.

Hopefully, the consequences Ruggs now faces serves as a deterrent to others who might engage in the same dangerous and lethal behavior. There’s no excuse to get intoxicated and then hop behind the wheel of a vehicle. Just don’t do it.