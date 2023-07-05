Video: DoorDash Driver Cursed Woman Out For Leaving 25% Tip

Videos by OutKick

A Texas woman posted a video on TikTok showing a DoorDash driver cursing at her for leaving him a $5 tip.

“I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip,” the man shouted.

“You’re welcome,” the woman responded in confusion.

“F–k you,” the driver spat back.

Context: the pizza was $20. The woman tipped him 25%, 5% higher than the national tip average.

Here’s the clip:

Door Dash driver was upset at $5 dollar tip a customer left after ordering a $20 pizza 🍕



How much would have you tipped? pic.twitter.com/bSB4yT7PE6 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 5, 2023

Regardless of the house, and it looks quite nice, $5 was fair.

The pizza boy’s response embodies the entitled nature of today’s food service employees. Perhaps the generous tipping habits during the pandemic spoiled them. Or they just grew up coddled.

Tipping has gotten out of hand.

DoorDash Driver Is Part Of Growing Trend

You go to a Starbucks now and the credit card machine asks you if you want to leave a 15%, 20%, 25%, or custom tip.

A tip for pouring a cup of coffee, huh?

Since when did Subway workers deserve a tip for putting together a sandwich?

What about the cashier at Target? They now expect you to tip them for ringing up a product?

Do I deserve a tip for providing the internet with the truth?

(Well, the last question could be answered with a yes. But you get the point. )

OutKick provided a general rule for tippers last summer:

If you spend less than a few minutes dealing with a worker, don’t tip. Tip them if they serve you.

We did, of course, make an exception for drivers — an exception the woman followed with a 25% tip.

The woman says she has since tried to rescind the five bucks she tipped the man, an option that DoorDash prohibits.

“I tried [to remove the tip after] but the App wouldn’t let me delete it. He needed it anyhow, hope he uses it wisely.”

Thus, the pizza boy keeps the $5. Though the virality of the video could cost him his job. DoorDash has yet to address the incident, despite various requests for comment.