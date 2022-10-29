VIDEO: Clay Travis Jumps In Tennessee River During Big Noon Kickoff

OutKick’s Clay Travis spent the morning bathing himself in the “purity of the Tennessee River.”

During an appearance on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, Clay busted out a cannonball. In the name of Tennessee, Travis opted to get wet just hours before the Vols attempt to get wild versus SEC East-rival Kentucky.

Third-ranked Tennessee hosts the 19th ranked Wildcats this evening. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST.

Always the showman, Travis provided the crowd on hand, and those watching at home, a score prediction before bath time.

“It’s gonna be an absolute blowout, ” Clay Travis told host Rob Stone. “52-28 Tennessee wrecks the Kentucky Wildcats!”

After quickly pumping up next week’s matchup between potentially-still undefeated Tennessee and defending National Champion Georgia, Clay took a jump.

“Just to make it all clear, I’m going to bathe myself in the purity of the Tennessee River, go after those Bama goalposts,” said a grinning Travis. “Boys and girls, let’s go Big Orange. It’s time to get rich, kids. Watch this cannonball!”

Tennessee Is 7-0 And 3-0 In Conference

Moments after Clay Travis took the plunge, Big Noon Kickoff’s co-hosts scored his cannonball. Reggie Bush wasted little time critiquing Clay’s aquatic skills. “I give him a five,” Bush told Stone. Seemingly unimpressed with Clay’s Olympic-like form, Stone shot back: “I mean, five’s a big number, but not on that scale.”

“I didn’t see a big splash. I gotta see a big splash,” insisted Bush.

Fortunately for Reggie Bush, he’s in line to see quite a big splash of Volunteer orange later this evening – at least according to Clay.

