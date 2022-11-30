VIDEO: Base Jumper Slams Into Cliff, Hangs From It By Parachute

A base jumper was surely happy to have his parachute not just do its primary job, but it wound up saving him in a completely unexpected way.

The thrill seeker jumped off a cliff in Moab, Utah but found himself headed straight for a wall of rock. While he made contact his chute did him a favor and got caught on the cliff, coincidentally known as “Tombstone.”

Hikers managed to catch the entire situation on camera.

Family captures #BASEjumper in #Moab hitting cliff, then dangling high above the ground after his chute catches on rocks. Grand County SAR had to climb up to rescue him, but they tell me he survived! #utah #ut (📸Baron Edwards) pic.twitter.com/3pDmbA6eeo — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) November 30, 2022

After hanging there for an hour, rescue crews made it to the jumper and airlifted him to the hospital.

The jumper was reportedly alive when crews reached him, however, there’s no word on his current condition.

This was reportedly the third base jumping accident to occur in the area over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Turkey Boogie, an event put together by the Moab BASE Association, is an annual fundraiser for Grand Country Search and Rescue.

Coincidentally, Grand County Search and Rescue is the same organization that airlifted the jumper off the cliff.

This incident was one of three that occurred throughout the Turkey Boogie, but there hasn’t been any confirmation as to whether or not this jumper was part of the event.

