Days After Transgender Controversy, Victoria’s Secret Gets Boost From Britney Spears & Brand’s Bra Returns The Favor

Videos by OutKick

Though it appeared last week that Victoria’s Secret could use some padding, it’s the lingerie brand who was providing the boost, at least for Britney Spears on Sunday.

Early last week, a biological man identifying as transgender huffed and puffed their way through social media, complaining that Victoria’s Secret wouldn’t allow them to try on bras while biological females were present in their dressing rooms.

No bats and balls in the dressing rooms. Seems fair enough.

Well, the situation caused the normal shit storm you’d expect from both sides and Victoria’s Secret was dodging haymakers all week. Odd as it may seem, most people don’t want their daughter changing next to a dude with a Louisville slugger between their thighs.

Things were getting ugly for the brand in a hurry. Even uglier than when overweight 40somethings squeeze into a two-sizes-too-small PINK pair of joggers.

(If ya know, ya know)

Britney Spears Might Have Saved Victoria’s Secret

Now the villain in the eyes of most, Victoria’s Secret needed a hero to right the ship during money making season.

Enter Britney Spears.

Likely unaware of pretty much everything in the world the bad press infiltrating the brand, Spears dropped a timely Instagram post Sunday to celebrate both her birthday and, wait for it…Victoria Secret’s padded bras…

Britney Spears used her 42nd birthday as an opportunity to roll around in some Victoria’s Secret lingerie. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic).

“I finally found a bra from Victoria’s Secret that doesn’t hurt,” Spears captioned an Instagram video Sunday. “I love a push up bra but I don’t like padded push up bra !!! This bra is genius … it pushes you up and there’s no padding !!!”

Who needs a crisis management team when you’ve got Britney pumping up the brand – and her boobs – to her 43 million followers?

Britney, using the brand’s bra and underwear to cover little more than a postage stamp and dish rag would, went on to add: “Also it’s silk !!! I don’t even feel like I’m wearing anything and it’s a pretty color too !!!”

Spears’ caption also stated that “40 can suck my d*ck,” so maybe VS isn’t ready to shut down the all-inclusive dressing rooms just yet…

Victoria’s Secret Gets Positive Review From Spears

Though it was Britney’s birthday, Victoria’s Secret was the one receiving the gift. The gift of free, positive marketing to 43 million followers. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Now, the VS social media team can sit back and relax. I can see the tweet now…

Nevermind that dude in the dressing room, have you seen what our padded bras have done for Britney’s uptops? Not bad for 42, right?



Follow along on X: @OhioAF