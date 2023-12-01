Victoria’s Secret Apologizes To Transgender Trying On Bras, Gets Destroyed

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the new frontier in the transgender culture war — the dressing room.

All hell broke loose this week when a biological male who goes by @Microdragons1 claimed on social media that Victoria’s Secret better change its dressing room rules — or else!

“I went through a thoroughly dehumanizing experience at Victoria’s Secret today due to my status as a trans woman,” @Microdragons1 wrote on Twitter.

“I was trying to find a cute bra at Victoria’s Secret, and they made me wait until every cis woman left the dressing rooms before I could go into just one of them. They even made other cis women wait until I’d had my turn so no cis women would be in any of the 5 other rooms.”

Hold up, what’s wrong with that dressing room policy?

Woke Victoria’s Secret let this psycho try on bras even though this stuff infuriates biological females Victoria’s Secret cleared the dressing rooms so there would be no controversy. No woman could come back and claim Victoria’s Secret that some dude had his dong out while trying on bras. No woman could say this dude with a dick was peeping into her dressing room looking at her trying on lingerie. The company attempts to appease everyone and now look where we’re at — we have major drama

Victoria’s Secret — which has partnered with Megan Rapinoe and has been busy pushing the woke agenda for the last few years — turned around and apologized to Micro Dragons and now it’s a public relations nightmare for the undies empire.

“We’re sorry to hear about your experience in our store,” Victoria’s Secret’s Twitter team wrote to Micro Dragons, adding, “We would love to speak to you directly.”

On the Victoria’s Secret website, the company says it “is committed to fostering an inclusive environment for our customers and associates.”

“We welcome all customers to shop in our stores and use our fitting rooms. We also encourage all associates to offer and deliver the bra fit experience in stores with empathy and care for each customer. Keep the below information in mind when visiting our stores and using our fitting rooms,” the company adds.

There’s no specific language about biological males using the dressing rooms, but that “inclusive” typically means what you think it means.

Can they not see that he’s a weirdo? pic.twitter.com/B70aX3Hwy2 — Binky (@TheOnlyGuru) November 29, 2023

Welcome to the new frontier: Companies with dressing rooms that to cater to the Trans Gs.

And believe me when I say biological females are watching this one closely.

“There it is – just about had me & my daughters back as customers. I guess we’re still waiting to see if the MEN can keep you afloat then. I’m not buying anything a man may have tried on with an erection,” Twitter user Ale Marie Maxwell tweeted at Victoria’s Secret this week.

“Oh god, now that you put that visual in my head I’m not able to try on any undergarments in VS with the thought that some man’s bits have already been in them. I have a hard enough time knowing that other women are trying on clothes before me. Now I have to picture that??!!” a fellow female fired back at Ale Marie.

We, the women, are not sorry the store kept our changing room area for women. You have a choice. You can please this man and enrage all of us. Or protect the women who shop in your store. They bent over backwards for this man and it still wasn’t enough. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 28, 2023

How dare you humour a man’s sexual fetish as if it counts for anything. Why does a man want a bra so badly that he goes to Victoria Secret for a bra fitting? He’s including your sales clerks in his fetish. It’s abusive and sick — Siobhan Alexander💚🤍💜 (@palladianblue) November 28, 2023

Hey, VS. If you cave to this man who wants to be around women while they’re trying on lingerie, you’d better be prepared to lose the customers who are the main source of your revenue. Women. Women who don’t want men around while they’re in a state of undress. #BigMistake — Mrs.Doctor Bee KPSS💚🤍😈 (@MrsDrBee) November 29, 2023

I have been a loyal customer since you opened your doors. My daughters and I will no longer buy 1 single panty if you change your policies and make VS stores unsafe for us. We are your customer base but just say the word and we will be gone. Mr. Wexner are you listening? — Mary Liggio Ross 🟣⚪️🟡 (@MaryRoss815) November 28, 2023