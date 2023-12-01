Victoria’s Secret Apologizes To Transgender Trying On Bras, Gets Destroyed

updated

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the new frontier in the transgender culture war — the dressing room.

All hell broke loose this week when a biological male who goes by @Microdragons1 claimed on social media that Victoria’s Secret better change its dressing room rules — or else!

“I went through a thoroughly dehumanizing experience at Victoria’s Secret today due to my status as a trans woman,” @Microdragons1 wrote on Twitter.

“I was trying to find a cute bra at Victoria’s Secret, and they made me wait until every cis woman left the dressing rooms before I could go into just one of them. They even made other cis women wait until I’d had my turn so no cis women would be in any of the 5 other rooms.”

Hold up, what’s wrong with that dressing room policy?

  1. Woke Victoria’s Secret let this psycho try on bras even though this stuff infuriates biological females
  2. Victoria’s Secret cleared the dressing rooms so there would be no controversy. No woman could come back and claim Victoria’s Secret that some dude had his dong out while trying on bras. No woman could say this dude with a dick was peeping into her dressing room looking at her trying on lingerie.
  3. The company attempts to appease everyone and now look where we’re at — we have major drama

Victoria’s Secret — which has partnered with Megan Rapinoe and has been busy pushing the woke agenda for the last few years — turned around and apologized to Micro Dragons and now it’s a public relations nightmare for the undies empire.

“We’re sorry to hear about your experience in our store,” Victoria’s Secret’s Twitter team wrote to Micro Dragons, adding, “We would love to speak to you directly.”

On the Victoria’s Secret website, the company says it “is committed to fostering an inclusive environment for our customers and associates.”

“We welcome all customers to shop in our stores and use our fitting rooms. We also encourage all associates to offer and deliver the bra fit experience in stores with empathy and care for each customer. Keep the below information in mind when visiting our stores and using our fitting rooms,” the company adds.

There’s no specific language about biological males using the dressing rooms, but that “inclusive” typically means what you think it means.

Welcome to the new frontier: Companies with dressing rooms that to cater to the Trans Gs.

And believe me when I say biological females are watching this one closely.

“There it is – just about had me & my daughters back as customers. I guess we’re still waiting to see if the MEN can keep you afloat then. I’m not buying anything a man may have tried on with an erection,” Twitter user Ale Marie Maxwell tweeted at Victoria’s Secret this week.

“Oh god, now that you put that visual in my head I’m not able to try on any undergarments in VS with the thought that some man’s bits have already been in them. I have a hard enough time knowing that other women are trying on clothes before me. Now I have to picture that??!!” a fellow female fired back at Ale Marie.

TransgenderVictoria's Secret

Written by Joe Kinsey

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America.

Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league.

Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.

Leave a Reply