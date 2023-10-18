Victoria’s Secret Bet On Megan Rapinoe, Woke Marketing Push Miserably Backfires

Videos by OutKick

Another company that put Megan Rapinoe at the center of its marketing is failing … miserably.

It’s been a bad year for marketing executives who chose to go woke in their messaging, and you can add Victoria’s Secret to that list.

By the sounds of it, the women’s lingerie company took such a revenue hit from its “inclusive” new direction that they’re strongly pivoting away from it.

Victoria’s Secret Wants Out With The New, In With The Old

Highlighted in a Fox Business report, Victoria’s Secret got slammed in its revenue projections for 2023, based on a streak of progressive, inclusive marketing.

From hosting bizarre VS runway shows (never thought you’d hear that) to highlighting biological men as female models, Victoria’s Secret quickly lost touch with the clothing empire it built.

Without much of a strategy, Victoria’s Secret went woke and is in danger of going broke.

What was once a mindless store fit to offer gifts for a wife or girlfriend became an ideas dartboard for woke Victoria’s Secret execs to fire at. And it failed.

The Fox Business report stated that Victoria’s Secret intends to ditch its new woke shell and go back to “sexiness.” Which is good news for all.

The report shared: “[Victoria’s Secret’s] projected revenue for 2023 is $6.2 billion, which is 5% lower than it was last year, and even lower than 2020, when the brand’s revenue was $7.5 billion.”

It’s no secret that the company allowed former USWNT women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe to launch a “new vision” for the brand, which translated to a feminist-forward approach.

“The Victoria’s Secret Angels, those avatars of Barbie bodies and playboy reverie, are gone,” Rapinoe told the New York Times in June, discussing her new vision for the brand.

VS may be asking Rapinoe for a refund soon.