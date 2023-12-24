Victor Wembanyama Misses Game With Sprained Ankle After Stepping On Ball Boy’s Foot

Videos by OutKick

If you don’t have a plan to stop Victor Wembanyama, maybe try getting your ball boy involved.

The San Antonio Spurs big man had to miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after he sprained his ankle on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups.

It happened while Wembanyama was participating in a layup drill. He stumbled after landing and stepped on the staffer’s foot with his right foot, rolling his ankle.

Sprus coach Gregg Popovich called it a “freak accident” and said he’d never had a player sidelined before a game that way.

“You see it on film, you can’t believe it,” Popovich said.

Wemby out for the game after stepping on Mavs employee during warmups 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fupZJCHTVP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2023

Wembanyama went to the locker room to have his ankle taped before the Spurs ruled him out for precautionary reasons.

The 19-year-old had previously missed Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, as he was experiencing soreness in the same ankle.

“If it was a playoff game, I probably would have played him,” Popovich said. “He’s not happy about it, but I would rather err on the conservative side since it’s the same ankle that he just got a time limitation on.”

San Antonio lost to the Mavericks 144-119.

Victor Wembanyama missed Saturday’s game after rolling his ankle in pregame warmups. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The loss was the 22nd in 23 games for the struggling Spurs, who are rebuilding around Wembanyama after selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft.

The 7-foot-4 French sensation is averaging 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

The Spurs next face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The team didn’t announce a prognosis for Wembanyama’s ankle or whether they expected him to miss more time.

