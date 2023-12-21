Victor Wembanyama Meets Connor Bedard, Probably Discuss Being No. 1 Picks And Playing For Totally Terrible Teams

Videos by OutKick

The San Antonio Spurs are in Chicago to face the Bulls on Thursday, while the Chicago Blackhawks are at home gearing up for a home game against the on Friday. That makes it a perfect opportunity to get No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — Spurs center Victor Wembanyama — and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft — Blackhawks center Connor Bedard — together.

Surely they’ll have plenty to discuss. The rigors of playing at the highest level. Dealing with the immense pressure of high expectations. Or — and perhaps most likely — what it’s like to have a strong rookie scene on an absolute dumpster fire of a team.

Both know a thing or two about that.

The NHL’s Twitter account posted a series of photos of Wembanyama visiting the Blackhawks locker room and it looks like they shot some video of this top-prospect summit.

Connor Bedard x Victor Wembanyama



No. 1s meet and greet. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kFKgGD7UXy — NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2023

That photo of the two next to each other is wild. It looks like it was taken at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not or another tourist trap where they have trick photography exhibits. Nope, all real. That’s just what it looks like when someone who is nature’s perfect height of 5-foot-10 like Bedard stands next to someone who eclipses the 7-foot mark.

Wembanyama Tried His Hand At Shooting Pucks

They also put a stick in Wembanyama’s sizeable mitts and I 100% believe that with a little bit of coaching, he could win the hardest shot competition at the All-Star Game.

He can also twirl a twig like Star Wars kid…

Wembanyama is having a solid rookie campaign in which he’s averaging 19 points per night. However, his Spurs are a staggeringly bad 4-22 this season.

Meanwhile, Bedard leads the Blackhawks in scoring with 28 points, but the Blackhawks are on track to finish the season toward the bottom standings with a 10-20-1 record.

