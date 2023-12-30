Victor Wembanyama Should Be Benched For Absurd Las Vegas Opinion

Videos by OutKick

Victor Wembanyama needs to be glued to the bench for sharing an all-time insane take about Las Vegas.

As OutKick readers know, I’m a huge fan of Las Vegas. Sin City was made for me, and I was made for Sin City. A certain famous newscaster told my girlfriend my love for Vegas is a huge red flag. I reject that opinion.

Vegas is awesome. Whether you do it in working class style or as a high-roller, it’s impossible to have a bad time in America’s greatest city for alcohol, gambling and being a degenerate.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t a fan of Las Vegas.

Unlike those of us who enjoy a great trip to Las Vegas, the San Antonio Spurs rookie isn’t a fan at all. He hates Las Vegas. In fact, he thinks it’s dystopian.

“On Earth, it’s probably the closest thing to a dystopia,” the talented NBA rising star said when asked about Las Vegas.

Wrong, Victor. Very wrong.

“With your first experience in Vegas — what did you think?”



“On earth, it’s probably the closest thing to a dystopia.” – Victor Wembanyama 😂 pic.twitter.com/PoJRveKG3w — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) December 29, 2023

Now, I want to show a little grace to Victor Wembanyama on this issue before absolutely burying him. He’s only 19, and that means virtually every single fun thing in Las Vegas is off-limits. Trust me, messing with Las Vegas security is a horrible idea. Either be of age or stay far away.

Plus, Wembanyama’s security got into it with Britney Spears while in Vegas. Again, not ideal or great at all.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t a fan of Las Vegas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Having said that, the Spurs don’t have a choice. They have to sit Victor for at least a few games. We can’t have one of the faces of the NBA trashing a great American cultural center where people experience the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

In Vegas anything is possible. You could go on an all-time heater, lose everything, catch a massive brawl in a casino or just sit around and booze to your heart’s content.

Victor’s against that? Bench him right now.

Furthermore, Victor Wembanyama is French. What would the French know about culture, gambling, sports and alcohol? You think the French mind or European minds in general can comprehend six hours of $1 beers at Stage Door while debating WWII tactics and college football scenarios? Absolutely not.

All France is famous for is needing America to come save the day whenever there’s even a hint of trouble in the world. The only thing the French should ever say about America is that it’s awesome and quickly add, “Thank you.”

Victor Wembanyama doesn’t like Las Vegas. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

I refuse to remain silent in the face of slander against one of the world’s greatest cities. Let me know your thoughts on Las Vegas at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I have a feeling many OutKick readers will agree!