Victim Of Ex-UFC Fighter Karl Roberson’s Alleged Burglary Was Childhood Friend, Army Vet: ‘I Feel Betrayed’

“We did before and after videos of the house that I directly sent to Karl…showing him the before and after thinking we’re on the same page,” Leonard explained. “We’re both from Neptune, both successful. Like ‘Hey man, check out the new digs.’

“He used those before and after videos to map out my house basically and know where the bedroom was. It shows the closet, the remodel, and he clearly knew I had jewelry because I wear it everywhere.”

Leonard is a U.S. Army veteran who is the founder and CEO of NJF Worldwide, a direct source manufacturing company that began as a clothing brand and has grown tremendously since he opened it 11 years ago. Leonard has been giving back to his Neptune community and more over the years and has always looked out for those close to him like Roberson, especially when he made the leap into UFC.

Karl Roberson prepares to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Before I had a dime to my name I could barely afford this, but I made myself a pair of boxing gloves with my logo on it for a sample and I made him a pair of gloves with his nickname on it, ‘Baby K,’ to say, ‘Hey man, this is from me to you. I don’t want anything for this. This is just something I want you to have. I’m proud of you.’

“Did whatever I could to support him, and lo and behold, the day after Christmas he basically lined me up.”

Knowing Leonard well enough, he said Roberson was aware he had lots of jewelry and valuables in his house. Leonard said GPS data showed that Roberson had been by his house “five or six times back and forth” prior to the burglary.

The burglars waited for Leonard to leave his home before running across the street and through a neighbor’s yard before breaking into the house through the backyard door.

In videos obtained by Fox News Digital, Roberson is allegedly the man in the brown jumpsuit.