Victim Culture Comes To A Crash With Pathetic ‘New York Times’ Story: Clay Travis

Victim culture hit a new low and may be down for the count after this pathetic story.

The failing New York Times tried to once again stoke the fires of anti-black racism in America by highlighting the not-so-sad reality of a 27-year-old black equestrian who felt oppressed because she was unable to find the proper horseback-riding helmet that could fit her dreadlocks.

Seriously, this is where we’re at with both outrage culture and the New York Times where a sad sack story like this could be considered front-page news.

Rather than adjusting to the situation or creating a solution, 27-year-old Chanel Robbins is crying systemic racism over the lack of options available to equestrians, who usually tend to be pretty well off if they’ve got a personal horse to ride.

Robbins stated that once she reconnected with her Jamaican father and chose to start styling her hair in dreadlocks, the very bad and very racist society around her is putting her in an impossible situation where she must choose between riding horses or keeping her hair.

Oh, and she’s also Canadian.

“I still get the print newspapers. Print New York Times; print Wall Street Journal; delivered every day to my house. I would get the print Washington Post delivered if I could. Saturday morning, I sit down, I pick up my newspaper …

“The front page story in The New York Times is about horseriding helmets and people who have dreadlocks. And what if they don’t fit correctly.

“Now, I don’t know what percentage of horse riders in America have dreadlocks and are dealing with this dreadful calamity. One thing I would suggest is that we are reaching the end of systemic racism when systemic racism means, in my free time, I can’t ride my super expensive horse in a helmet that fits perfectly because my very unique hairstyle is not perfectly fitted for the horse riding helmet. Just going to toss that out there, okay.

“But as their lead in this story, they talk about, first of all not even an American, it’s a Canadian, and this girl, Chanel Robbins, is posing with her horse. And she has had a pony since she was seven years old. And she now has a horse. Now not an expert on horses but if you have a horse for fun, i.e., you are not a cowboy; you are not someone who rides a horse for purposes of your job; you probably aren’t hurting for money.”

New York Times Lacks Perspective

You’re 27 years old; you had a pony; you’ve got a horse; you decide to change your hairstyle and you are unable to find a helmet that fits your new hairstyle. If you truly love to ride horses, I would submit that part of being an adult is somehow reconciling two things that you like and making a choice between them.

Let me give you an example. If you are a swimmer. You have to wear a swim cap. You might be so desperate to be faster that you shave off all the head on your hair and on your head, and that you shave off a lot of your body hair just in an effort to be as fast as possible in the swimming pool. Now, there are probably swimmers out there who say, “Man. I really want to have hair that I can’t wear under my swim cap.” There might be guys out there who say, “Man, I really want to be an Olympic champion, but I’m not willing to shave off my chest hair because I think it looks amazing or my leg hair because I think it looks weird for a dude to not have leg hair.” Understood but in order to be a champion in that sport, you have to make a sacrifice; give up your leg hair in order to try to win swim matches wear hair that will fit underneath the swim cap or decide not to be a swimmer.

So this 27 year old doesn’t seem to understand that life in adulthood sometimes requires choices. And I read this quote and I couldn’t believe it.

“I finally freaking feel like myself. And now society is asking me to change,” Ms. Robbins, 27, said as she choked back tears. “I just want to be able to ride.”

You can ride. Change your hairstyle and wear the hat that fit you your entire life. Or figure out how to design a helmet that can fit even though you have dreadlocks. I don’t know.

Let’s not forget we are talking about helmets

Somehow it works in college football in the NFL. There are lots of dudes with dreadlocks who wear helmets and somehow it seems to work for them. Certainly there have to be helmet shells that you could experiment with to try to fit dreadlocks.

And by the way. Maybe there is this massive collection of black, dreadlock-wearing horseback riders who are terrified to admit that they can’t find helmets that fit. And there is this massive market you could design a new horse riding helmet for people with dreadlocks and become a billionaire because that new helmet fits so much better. Of course, I’m exaggerating because this is not a real issue for very many people.

But if it were, you could design a new helmet. And if it weren’t the case that you cared about anyone but yourself, you could simply make the choice to either get a haircut or find a way to find a helmet to wear. This is not a real story. This is the end of victim culture. This is the last desperate breath of victim culture.

The [New York Times] is so obsessed with finding black people who are victims that they found a woman who rides a horse in her free time and doesn’t have a helmet that fits as well as she would like because of her particular choices when it comes to her hairstyle and put her on the front page of the newspaper and had her choking back tears, over this calamity. Welcome to identity politics, cancel culture and victimized life as it’s brought to you by The New York Times.