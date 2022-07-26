Veteran Wideout Julio Jones Signs One-Year Deal With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He’s baaack.
Former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, 33, is joining Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Tuesday via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal is reportedly for one year.
Jones’ legacy will largely be remembered from his time in Atlanta where he established himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. If not the best, at a time.
As part of the Falcons (2011-2020), Jones was named to seven Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving yards twice (2015, 2018).
In his first 10 seasons, Jones posted the third-most receptions (848), fifth-highest yards per reception (15.28) and second-most receiving yards (12,896) by a receiver in NFL history.
If healthy, Jones’ inclusion should help soften Tampa’s loss of receiving talent since 2021. After losing Antonio Brown to personal conduct issues last year, tight end OJ Howard to free agency and vet Rob Gronkowski to retirement, Brady and the offense will welcome Jones to fortify a solid room of wideouts — including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Jones will also be reuniting with former Falcons wideout, Russell Gage, who was signed by Tampa this offseason.
Jones was traded from Atlanta to the Tennesse Titans in June 2021. Tennessee traded their 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
On March 16, OutKick’s Meg Turner relayed that the Titans were planning on releasing Jones after only one season.
In 10 appearances for the Titans last year, Jones posted 31 receptions, 434 receiving yards and one touchdown. Jones was largely hindered by a hamstring injury that landed him on IR midseason.
