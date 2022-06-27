Vermont Man Tries To Attack State Troopers With An Excavator As They Were Arresting His Son

As if America isn’t crazy enough right now, along comes this case out of Vermont, of all places, where a dad started swinging an excavator bucket at state troopers who were on his property to arrest his son.

After all was said and done, the son and father were both arrested and everyone lived to see another day. This could’ve gone real bad for all involved.

“Last week, two of our troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case,” state police said in a statement. “The suspect’s parents attempted to hinder the arrest, and ultimately the suspect’s father menaced and attempted to assault the troopers using an excavator.”

A suspect’s 52-year-old father recklessly manoeuvred the excavator bucket near the police officers while they tried to capture him. Here’s what Vermont State Police shared: pic.twitter.com/SkYUXBfqhD — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 26, 2022

“Thankfully, the troopers were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries. One of our commanders said later: ‘They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one.'”

I’m clearly not an expert on showdowns between a wildcat running an excavator and cops, but it appeared the cops could’ve used defensive force against the father for swinging that bucket so close to them.

Again, I’m not the expert. You make the call here.

And let’s also address that dad seems to be one helluva excavator operator because he was able to stop that bucket on a dime before it came crashing down and killing someone.

Let’s hope mom, dad and son all spent the night in one of Vermont’s worst jail cells.