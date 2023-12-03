Hey Football, Hold My Beer! Saturday’s Best College Game Featured An Improbable Comeback…On A Basketball Court In Vermont

Videos by OutKick

While most of the country was sipping on Georgia and Alabama in the SEC championship, a pair of college hoops teams from the northeast did their best to ensure fans would be walking away from Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium with a buzz.

On Saturday evening, the University of Vermont erased a five-point deficit to Yale with under four seconds to play. A free throw with .3 seconds remaining capped an improbable comeback, leaving Yale’s hoopers to join us in spending their Sunday with a headache, wondering where it all went wrong.

Albeit, for very different reasons.

If for some reason you didn’t spend your Saturday night parked in front of the 50” watching the Georgia Bulldogs and Catamounts go at it between sips of eggnog, – which is a perfectly acceptable beverage now that we’ve turned the calendar to December – don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Watch Saturday’s most improbable comeback in the tweeted video below:

Vermont trailed Yale with 3.8 seconds left.



– Full-length layup in 3.2

– Offensive foul drawn

– Banked in 3 at the buzzer PLUS THE FOUL

– Made free throw with 0.3 left to win it in regulation.



Unreal finish in Patrick Gymnasium. pic.twitter.com/mPANfxcyVQ — Lukas Harkins (@hardwiredsports) December 3, 2023

Final score: Yale 65 – Vermont 66.

Georgia nor Louisville could never imagine such a sequence!

Vermont Did Everything But Cover

To recap, Vermont was down five with under four seconds to play. Layup, offensive foul, four-point play, ballgame. Junior guard TJ Long finished with the game’s final four points, including a three-pointer in which he was fouled and the free throw that followed.

Everything had to bounce their way. And it did.

About the only thing the Catamounts weren’t able to do is cover the spread. Sportsbooks across the country had UVM as between one and a half and two point favorites depending on the book.

The Vermont Catamounts did the improbable on Saturday night. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

“Well, how about them apples,”Vermont head coach John Becker said after the win. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my career.”

Vermont basketball, drink it up!

Follow along on X: @OhioAF