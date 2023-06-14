Vegas Goalie Adin Hill Raps Eminem Classic In Club With Steve Aoki

Videos by OutKick

We all knew that if the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup — especially at home — the ensuing part would be something else. However, I didn’t expect to see goaltender Adin Hill spittin’ straight fire with Steve Aoki, but it absolutely happened on Tuesday night in Sin City.

Video is starting to trickle out from the Golden Knights’ celebration, and one clip featured Hill in the DJ booth rapping along to Eminem’s iconic track “Lose Yourself.”

Adin Hill singing Lose Yourself in the club after winning the Stanley Cup 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kvh3rPl74L — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2023

Now that’s how celebrate.

Hill wasn’t half bad on the mic either. I mean, he was kind of low in the mix, he had the crowd to help, and even you can rap most of “Lose Yourself” if you hit that magical beer goldilocks zone where you’re feeling good enough to grab the mic, but still lucid enough to remember the words.

However, the Golden Knights goaltender deserves the spotlight for how he carried the team to the finish. He was one of five goaltenders the Golden Knights during the 2022-23. He played brilliantly when given the nod to replace the injured Laurent Brossoit.

It wasn’t just Hill who was getting in on the celebratory shenanigans. Later in the night at what appears to be the same club (although every club like that looks the same to me) there was another guest of honor: Lord Stanley’s Cup.

There’s no doubt that was a Stanley Cup celebration to remember, and sure Hill’s impromptu Eminem impression was a highlight.

… at least for those who were actually able to remember any of it.

