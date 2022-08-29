Vanderbilt Agrees To Naming Rights Deal For Stadium

Vanderbilt goes to Hawaii and wins its first game of the season and now the school announced a new deal for stadium naming rights. Things are moving quickly in Nashville. The deal with ‘FirstBank’ will be for 10 years and the Commodores home field will now be called ‘FirstBank Stadium’.

The Vanderbilt deal was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The plans have been in the works for a while, thanks in-part to the Commodores athletic department finally making moves when it comes to its football program. We’ve seen programs across the country make these types of deals that will provide an influx of cash to athletic departments, just as Kentucky did with ‘Kroger Field’.

Vanderbilt Goes To ‘Special Place,’ Blows Out Hawaii By 53 To Open Season

Athletic Director Candice Lee launched a $300 Million initiative to renovate facilities inside the football program.. The football program recently renovated the locker rooms, which was the first step in the right direction for the school.

NASHVILLE -Vanderbilt Stadium  (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

It won’t happen overnight, but having a stadium that isn’t a sore eye for the conference will help Vanderbilt. The university released a plan called ‘Vandy United’, in which they detailed the upcoming renovations to Dudley Field.

“As Vanderbilt marks the 100th anniversary of Dudley Field this year, construction related to Vandy United will begin to reimagine the north and south end zones of Vanderbilt Stadium. A new century of football will have a new look, far from the first in the stadium’s evolution.”

Vanderbilt Sells Naming Rights To Stadium.
Courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics

I am not saying that stadium upgrades will help Vanderbilt win more football games, but it sure doesn’t hurt. Given that many fan bases travel to Nashville for away games, having an up to date stadium should’ve happened years ago.

Now we will see what further improvements Vanderbilt will make in regards to the football program.

CommodoresFirstbankFirstBank StadiumRights DealVanderbiltVandy

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

Leave a Reply