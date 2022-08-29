Vanderbilt Agrees To Naming Rights Deal For Stadium

Vanderbilt goes to Hawaii and wins its first game of the season and now the school announced a new deal for stadium naming rights. Things are moving quickly in Nashville. The deal with ‘FirstBank’ will be for 10 years and the Commodores home field will now be called ‘FirstBank Stadium’.

The Vanderbilt deal was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The plans have been in the works for a while, thanks in-part to the Commodores athletic department finally making moves when it comes to its football program. We’ve seen programs across the country make these types of deals that will provide an influx of cash to athletic departments, just as Kentucky did with ‘Kroger Field’.

Athletic Director Candice Lee launched a $300 Million initiative to renovate facilities inside the football program.. The football program recently renovated the locker rooms, which was the first step in the right direction for the school.

It won’t happen overnight, but having a stadium that isn’t a sore eye for the conference will help Vanderbilt. The university released a plan called ‘Vandy United’, in which they detailed the upcoming renovations to Dudley Field.

“As Vanderbilt marks the 100th anniversary of Dudley Field this year, construction related to Vandy United will begin to reimagine the north and south end zones of Vanderbilt Stadium. A new century of football will have a new look, far from the first in the stadium’s evolution.”

I am not saying that stadium upgrades will help Vanderbilt win more football games, but it sure doesn’t hurt. Given that many fan bases travel to Nashville for away games, having an up to date stadium should’ve happened years ago.

Now we will see what further improvements Vanderbilt will make in regards to the football program.