Voted Vanderbilt To Win The SEC East? Paul Finebaum Thinks Credentials Should Be Yanked For ‘Making A Mockery’

Videos by OutKick

The right to vote was out in full force last week in Nashville during SEC Media Days, with Vanderbilt getting a number of votes to win the conference. Laugh all you want, but Paul Finebaum thinks those media members who voted for the Dores should not get another chance.

Having your team picked to win a conference title or place a number of players on the all-conference team used to be a big deal. Now, it’s just another way for us to breakdown which players or teams we think will have massive seasons for their respective teams.

No, it’s not the presidential election or even a mayoral election, but there will be folks using the deterring votes last week to prop up the program. How many social media teams did you see using the voting as a way to publicize or beat their chest last week? It was just about every team in the conference, rightfully so.

Fans have an interesting take on the preseason polls. Either we’re not giving them enough respect or they’ll use what we think as bulletin board material. Don’t let some folks fool you, these predictions are used as a rallying cry by some head coaches.

Either you love what was predicted or those darn media members have no idea what they’re talking about, that’s usually how it goes down. But at the end of the day, nothing matters until these teams take the field in just over a month.

Paul Finebaun Thinks Vanderbilt Voters Don’t Deserve Credentials

Not many people expect Vanderbilt to win more than five games this season, better yet win the SEC Championship. Now, I’m one of those members who thinks the Dores will be better, winning five games this season, but no more.

But some media members, whether playing a joke on the voting system or having way too many cocktails while filling out their ballot, picked Vandy to win the East. There were a total of eight credentialed media members who picked the Dores to play for a title in Atlanta this season, with five of them picking them to win it all.

I have nothing but respect for Clark Lea and what he’s trying to do on West End, but these votes were laughable. For ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, he thinks those media members who voted for Vanderbilt don’t deserve a credential. Speaking with ‘McElroy and Cubelic’ on Monday, he made that crystal clear.

“I appreciate what Media Days is,” Finebaum noted. “But when I see that, Cole, I really begin to wonder about people’s right to vote, and I know that sounds crazy because I’ve always been a big believer in democracy. But democracy has nothing to do with being qualified to vote for the SEC.”

Finebaum would go on to say that a credentialed member of the media came up to him during the week and proclaimed he was voting for Vanderbilt. Now, this was most likely the media member trying to get on the Paul Finebaum show for some publicity or to stir the pot.

“If you vote for Vanderbilt to win the SEC, you don’t deserve to be credentialed. Because that proves that you’re just making a mockery out of something that we take seriously.”