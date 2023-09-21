Vanderbilt Ripped In Ruthless Fashion For Commemorating Worthless Bowl Victory

Videos by OutKick

Vanderbilt is commemorating a 2008 bowl victory this weekend, and football fans aren’t impressed.

The Commodores announced the program will “celebrate the 15th anniversary of our 2008 Music City Bowl Champions” this weekend.

Vanderbilt finished the 2008 season 7-6, and won its first bowl game since 1955. Apparently, winning the Music City Bowl is worthy of commemoration like it’s a bowl game that matters (spoiler: it doesn’t).

Vanderbilt destroyed for commemorating Music City Bowl victory.

Naturally, fans were quick to roast the hell out of Vanderbilt for honoring a bowl game victory in a season that saw the team finish 7-6.

Below are just a handful of the hilarious reactions.

The reactions on X were equally ruthless.

Even the guy who runs this account had to chuckle when he sent this out https://t.co/WaeDRxJnnR — Austin B (@Austin_Vols) September 21, 2023

Let’s break this down



1) who the hell celebrates the 15th year of something? Always celebrate the number ending in 0



2) who the hell celebrates the anniversary of music city bowl win? https://t.co/PqXjr9bOzI — Leland (@_LeIand_) September 20, 2023

Vanderbilt Football official Twitter page giving us infinite ammo that shall never die. Screenshot while you can. https://t.co/REtmMK2DRR — Joshy Knoxville (@JoshyKnoxy) September 20, 2023

Embarrassing and pathetic doesn’t even begin to sum up this move from Vandy. Commemorating the Music City Bowl?

Folks, what are we even doing here? The Music City Bowl is a joke. If bowl games were going to start getting slashed, it’d be near the top of the list.

Ending up in the Music City Bowl isn’t something to be proud of. It means your team had a very average season. Vandy was literally 6-6 during the 2008 regular season. Now, they’re out here celebrating?

Vanderbilt roasted for celebrating 2008 Music City Bowl victory. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans absolutely should roast them. Have higher expectations. Have much higher expectations, Vanderbilt. Would Nick Saban or Kirby Smart ever do something like this? Absolutely not. By celebrating a 7-6 season that ended with a Music City Bowl victory, Vandy is just telling the world it doesn’t expect much. Sad!