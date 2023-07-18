Videos by OutKick

NASHVILLE — There is no denying that Vanderbilt football is at a disadvantage in the Southeastern Conference. Although the Commodores have found success in the past, it is an uphill battle and always will be.

The resources at Vanderbilt in terms of alumni support and booster engagement is not on the same level as the Georgias, Alabamas, and Auburns of the college football world. Period.

That puts the Commodores in a tricky spot. It’s not to say that there isn’t any cash flow in Nashville. The program is currently undergoing a significant renovation to its stadium and facilities. However, the amount of funding is not on the same level as other programs in the SEC.

To make things even more complicated, Name, Image and Likeness continues to play an increasing role in recruiting. Programs with greater NIL pools find more success in terms of landing top talent.

So how does Vanderbilt set itself apart?

Head coach Clark Lea is entering his third year at his alma mater. After going 2-10 in year one, he went 5-7 in year two. There has been a clear jump since his arrival, but continuing that upward trajectory is no easy task.

Head Coach Clark Lea of the Vanderbilt Commodores speaks during Day 2 of the 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 18, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Winning requires talent. Talent requires recruiting. Recruiting requires the ability to differentiate from other programs.

At Vanderbilt, that differentiation stems from three core things. Lea spoke about his points of emphasis at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

As I look out my window daily, I now witness the physical transformation of our spaces, a reality that very few believed would ever be possible. Our buildings are changing, but our foundation never will. Two and a half years ago when I came home to Nashville, I wanted to prove to the world what I knew to be true about the potential of Vanderbilt football. As we’ve struggled through the challenges inherent in changing a culture and resuscitating a program, I realize I’m now motivated less by what I proved to those on the outside and more by what I share with those on the inside. The chip on my shoulder is still there and it’s still important, but what’s more important to me is honor of collaborating with the first-class people that make up Vanderbilt football […] What makes Vanderbilt football special is our people, fully devoted to each other and aligned on our team mission. We forge the bonds of human connection the only way we know how and the only way that lasts: Finding our joy and purpose in shared suffering and sacrifice. This coupled with our developmental approach ensures that we maximize the experience of each individual in our program. We’re playing the long game at Vanderbilt, and rather than have our program blowing in the wind, moved by the latest trends in the broader landscape of college football, we’ve chosen to set our foundation in deep and solid ground, and we’re committed to seeing our mission

through. Our belief is simple: Devoted people, developmental approach, dominant program. — Clark Lea

Players at Media Days in Nashville echoed Lea’s message. They emphasized how every person on Vanderbilt’s roster bought-in to their head coach’s mission.

The Commodores fully believe that their focus will translate to success on the field. Lea is leading that belief and speaks it into existence every single day.