Vanderbilt Fans Calmly ‘Storm’ Field In Single-File Line After Defeating Florida

It’s not every year — or really any year — that you see Vanderbilt defeat Florida, which they hadn’t done in Nashville since 1988. So it was expected that some of the fans would storm the field, but I didn’t expect it to be in such an orderly form.

Following the monumental win, students that were still in town for the game slowly walked down the stairs to celebrate on the field with Vanderbilt players. This might be the calmest field-storming I’ve ever seen in college football history. I imagine Vandy fans did not feel the need to quickly race towards the turf, seeing that this was the second upset in two weeks.

Possibly the slowest rushing of the field ever pic.twitter.com/La0nbgQxST — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 19, 2022

After snapping a 26-game SEC losing streak to Kentucky last weekend, Vanderbilt pulled off the upset in Nashville, even though they were 19-point underdogs. The Dores head coach, Clark Lea, has now surpassed Jimbo Fisher in 2022 SEC wins.

Vanderbilt Commodores fans rush down a staircase to storm the field following a 31-24 win over the Florida Gators. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To make matters even worse for the Gators on Saturday, they gave up a touchdown to the Vanderbilt long-snapper, after he recovered a muffed punt in the end zone.

“This is a new era in Vanderbilt football and it’s a point we’ll look back on as a turning point. Not that we’ve arrived, but we’ve got great things ahead,” Clark Lea said following the win.

The last time Vanderbilt won consecutive SEC games was in 2018, beating Ole Miss and Tennessee. Next week, the Dores will host Tennessee in the regular season finale. This was also only the second time since 1982 that Vanderbilt has defeated Florida and Kentucky in the same season.

Watch out, Tennessee, the Dores are on a heater.