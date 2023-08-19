Valtteri Bottas Competes In Bicycle Hill Climb Dressed As Duffman From The Simpsons

Videos by OutKick

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas continues to be one of the sport’s biggest characters, and this time it didn’t even require showing his bare ass.

That’s a nice change of pace.

The Alfa Romeo driver enjoyed part of his summer break in Colorado. There he took part in a bike race.

That’s not too surprising considering he’s dating Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell. However, ever since Bottas grew himself a mustache and a mullet, the Finn has morphed into the life of the party.

That’s why he thrived in this gravel, hill-climb bike race where competitors dressed in costume.

His costume? The iconic Duff Beer mascot, Duffman.

Bottas is a fan of The Simpsons. Who knew?

In the immortal words of Duffman, “Duffman can never die; only the actors who play him.”

Bottas mentioned that he (or rather Duffman; Oh yeah!) won the costume contest at the event hosted by SBTGRVL. He wrote that he won his weight in beer from Denver Beer Co. which he donated to spectators.

Just think about that for a moment. Imagine showing up to a race like that, and seeing an F1 driver competing while dressed as Duffman. Then he hands you a beer (not a Duff, but still).

You’d have to pinch yourself to make sure you weren’t in the midst of a fever dream.

It has been a bit of a tough season for Alfa Romeo as a team. They’re currently sitting at P9 in the constructors’ standings. Bottas and teammate Zhou Guanyu only have two points finishes apiece. The Finnish driver is on a 4-race scoreless streak heading into the Netherlands at the end of the month.

Even if things aren’t going so great on the track, at least Bottas is having a great time away from F1.

