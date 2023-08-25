Valdosta State Investigating Incident Involving Head Baseball Coach, Former Player Regarding Hair Length, Playing Time

Videos by OutKick

A video that has been circulating on social media over the past 24 hours has now caught the attention of Valdosta State university officials. The video first made its way to social media after being posted by former player Asher Akridge.

In the video, Akridge and a man who identifies himself as the head coach are in a back and forth discussion about the length of Akridge’s hair being the reason why he’s not allowed to play. You can’t see the player or the coach during the length of the almost three minute video during which Asher is pleading to be able to play.

What Does The Video Actually Show At Valdosta State?

During the argument, you can hear what is reported to be the head coach — Greg Guilliams — repeatedly saying that Asher’s hair is not short enough for him to participate in team activities. Also, it sounds as if the player recently got a hair cut, and was showing the head coach, saying ‘My hair is not short enough to be on the team?” When the coach says no, the player follows up with “Right Now?”

The coach then proceeds to tell Asher that he makes the rules, after being asked about the length again.

“No. I’m the head coach. OK? I’m the one who sets the rules. I can set whatever rules that I want.”

Asher, who is black, repeatedly asked the head coach, who is white, why he’s making this decision, to which the head coach does not budge.

“There’s no wild force that could allow me to put you back on this baseball team. There’s no way. It ain’t gonna happen,” the coach is heard saying.

Akridge transferred to Valdosta State from Jackson State before last season.

The head coach did say in the video that he failed the player for not making it clear from the beginning that the player needed to have his hair at a certain length before he could come back to the team.

“If you want to be treated like everyone else, then follow the rules I give you,” the head coach is heard saying.

Local outlet WALB sent a reporter to practice on Wednesday to get a look at other players and their hair lengths and noted that team members, both black and white, had long hair. The station also noted that they did not see head coach Greg Guilliams at practice.

The school issued a statement on Thursday evening announcing they’ve opened an inquiry into the matter.

We will now wait to see what the investigation finds and if the coach will face any type of punishment for the incident.