Vaccine Mandate in D.C. Schools Could Cause 40% of Black Students to Miss School

Even as more evidence and data emerges that COVID vaccines are completely ineffective at protecting against infection or transmission, many jurisdictions and corporations continue to enforce vaccination mandates.

Despite President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID repeatedly after receiving four shots, the commitment of administrators to mandates has not wavered.

That’s rapidly becoming an issue in Washington, D.C. where school aged children over the age of 12 must be vaccinated to be allowed to attend school this fall.

As a new report from The Washington Post points out, there are vast differences in vaccination uptake between white and black students in D.C., with 85 percent of white children between the ages of 12 and 15 vaccinated compared to only 60 percent of black children in the same age group.

Given this disparity, it’s possibly that nearly 40% of black students will be prohibited from attending in person learning. Of course, 15% of white students will as well, and assuredly significant numbers of Asian and Hispanic children will be excluded.

Somehow, the same people who claim to care about ”equity,” trying to force the same outcomes for all, have no issue sentencing huge percentages of black students to miss further schooling.

Amazing how hypocrisy is ignored when another political goal is required.

This policy is unconscionable and inexcusable, yet somehow, the chief of D.C.’s Department of Health Health Care Access Bureau claimed that their goal is that “no child should miss a single day of school.”

The disastrous school closures enacted by panicked, terrified politicians at the behest of incompetent “experts” caused enormous damage to all children, especially to many minority communities.

Instead of acknowledging the damage they caused and moving on, bureaucrats are enforcing absurd, useless, and nonsensical policies.

Even more incredibly, D.C.’s response to this unfolding disaster is not to end the policy; it’s to claim that they “need to get started now” on vaccinating more kids.

Of course, the Post also found an infectious-diseases doctor from Stanford to defend the mandate, saying completely without evidence that it is “to the benefit of the children and teachers and staff in the schools, and the rest of the city.”

While the mandate will be enforced for older age groups, even the FDA’s own documents showed no significant benefit to vaccination for younger children.

The requirement is also in violation of D.C.’s own rules, which indicated that the mandate would come into effect when a fully FDA approved vaccine was available — except, as Phil Kerpen has noted, there is no approved Comirnaty vaccine being distributed:

Are you dispensing non-EUA Comirnaty-labeled vaccine? If not, where is it available?



If it's not available, why are you asserting it is required contrary to DC law? https://t.co/2ynIZb2QaS — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 31, 2022

This mandate isn’t justified by data, evidence or any demonstrable benefit for children. It’s being enacted by local politicians desperate to signal their virtue and allegiance to mindless “follow the science” posturing.

Few jurisdictions across the country have enforced similar mandates, but D.C. persists regardless of the immense damage it will cause.

Other countries like Sweden have stopped administering Moderna’s mRNA vaccine to anyone under the age of 30, let alone 12 to 15 year olds. Yet D.C. will continue to needlessly punish children for political purposes.

As always, those that claim to “believe” in science are often the most likely to ignore science when it contradicts their ideological goals.