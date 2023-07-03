Four-Star Safety Uses Viral Ariana Grande TikTok Trend To Explain Commitment To Penn State

Videos by OutKick

The TikTok era of college football is unlike any other. While there is a lot of conversation surrounding Name, Image and Likeness and how it has changed the sport forever — understandably so — the same thing could be said about social media, though that can also be said about society.

Visual media and recruiting go hand-in-hand. Not only for the schools, which are tasked with creating content for the coaching staff’s targets, but for the athletes.

College football recruits and players are documenting their every move online like never before.

Take Vaboue Toure, for example!

Vaboue Toure said THANK U, NEXT

(Photos via: Penn State Athletics/Getty Images/TikTok)

Toure, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, had 15 offers from Penn State, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama, Duke, Florida State and Michigan State, among others. He took three official visits to Norman, Lexington, and State College.