Uvalde Teacher’s Husband Was Detained While Trying to Save His Wife

A disturbing new report from KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas has shed new light on yet another concerning incident during the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month.

Teacher Eva Mireles was shot during the attack, but was able to call her husband Ruben Ruiz before she died. Mireles reportedly told Ruiz, who worked as an officer for the school district’s police department, that “she had been shot and was dying.”

Col. Steven McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety Director, explained the incident in testimony yesterday while decrying the response as an “abject failure.”

McCraw said that Ruiz rushed to the school and informed officers on the scene that he had received the call from his wife. He continued:

“And what happened to him, is he tried to move forward into the hallway,” McCraw said. “He was detained and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene.”

It’s hard to imagine receiving a call from your wife telling you that she’s been shot and believes she’s dying, then being prevented from trying to rush in to potentially rescue or comfort her.

Ruiz did what any husband would have done, try to help to his injured wife, and instead they took his gun and escorted him off the scene.

“Abject failure” doesn’t even come close to describing how disastrously the police handled this situation.

The Uvalde tragedy has had many concerning and conflicting reports, and this story is yet another example of how the on-scene response was completely inexcusable.