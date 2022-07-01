Uvalde Police Chief Is A Beto & Biden Supporter: Tomi Lahren

Did you know that the Uvalde Police Chief is a Beto supporter?

Tomi Lahren sat down with Randy Sutton, founder of Wounded Blue, on Thursday and discussed:

“He’s a supporter of Beto O’Rourke,” Tomi said. “Beto, the one that crashed Governor Abbott’s press conference and said that he’s got blood on his hands and he’s a liar and he’s this and he’s that. You’re telling me that the chief that could have been or his leadership could have been responsible for this tragedy in some part is a Beto O’Rourke supporter?”

Sutton told Tomi it’s because he gave money to him. Watch:

