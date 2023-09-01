Utah Trolls Florida’s Princely Umanmielen After He Mocked Their Stadium Before Season Opener

Videos by OutKick

Week 1 of the college football season got underway Thursday night, and for those of you lucky enough to see it (I’m a Spectrum customer, unfortunately) the Utah Utes and Florida Gators were the main event.

The Utes are currently the No. 14 ranked team in the country and were favored going into Thursday night’s game.

However, that didn’t prevent Gators defensive end Princely Umanmielen from talking some pre-game smack. He tweeted a photo of Rice-Eccles Stadium with the caption, “lil ah stadium.”

In fairness, more than 50,000 people. Sure, it’s no Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a capacity of nearly 90,000 but it’s no high school stadium

And besides, as the Utes proved on Thursday, it’s not the size of your stadium that matters, it’s how you use it.

Utah won the game 24-11, which meant it was time to remind Umanmielen what he said before the game.

Oof. Tough look.

Lucky for Umanmielen, the Gators‘ next three games are all at home. The next time they’re on the road isn’t until October when they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.

Kroger Field has a capacity of around 61,000, which is bigger than Rice-Eccles Stadium but still probably “lil ah” compared to The Swamp.

You’ve got to think that Umanmielen learned his lesson after this one and won’t be talking as much smack in his Instagram story before games.

…or not.

