Utah State football had everybody fooled during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against New Mexico. Even the cameraman got got.

On the heels of a 14-play, 82-yard drive by the Aggies, the Lobos defense stepped up and forced a field goal attempt after three straight stops with its back up against the goal line. It appeared as though the visitors had stopped the home team from finding the end zone and taking the lead.

Except… they didn’t.

On 4th-and-goal, Utah State lined up for a 23-yard chip shot field goal. A make would have tied the game at 10.

To attempt the kick, out trotted sixth-year senior Connor Coles. At 6-foot-0, 220 pounds, some might say that he is an absolute unit. Others might say that he is bowling ball.

Utah State Aggies place kicker Connor Coles (59) squares up for a PAT.

(Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Regardless of your choice of vernacular, Coles is beefy and wears No. 59. You love to see it.

If his general being isn’t enough to get you excited, he scored the first touchdown of his career on Saturday. Everybody loves a kicker touchdown!

On 4th-and-goal, the Aggies snapped the ball as if they were going to boot it between the uprights. Instead, they ran the most classic fake field goal in the playbook.

The holder caught the snap and set it on the turf as per usual while Coles took his normal approach to the ball. Assuming that it was a normal field goal, the camera man followed the would-be trajectory of the kick to the uprights.

He, like the New Mexico defense, was bamboozled!

Instead, the holder flipped the ball to Coles, who scampered through an open hole on the left side of the line. Utah State’s Big Uglies cleared a lane so wide that an 18-wheeler could have scored untouched and Coles punched it in for six.

Got ’em! Coles scored the first touchdown of his career with ease and graciously handed the ball back to the official.