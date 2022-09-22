Utah Fan Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Nuclear Destruction If The Team Lost

A Utah Utes fan is in some serious trouble after allegedly making nuclear threats over the game against San Diego State.

An unnamed female Utah student was arrested for allegedly making a threat of terrorism after posting on YikYak “(she) was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction” if the Utes lost to the SDSU, according to KSL.

Utah student arrested for alleged threat about the game against SDSU. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

In the affidavit, it’s claimed the female student actually has knowledge of the nuclear reactor located on campus in Salt Lake City, and has a class in the same building.

Fortunately for everyone involved, Utah destroyed the Aztecs 35-7. So, she won’t even need to worry about following through once she’s eventually released.

Utah student allegedly threatened nuclear destruction if the team lost to San Diego State. (Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a general rule, it’s pretty stupid to allegedly threaten to cause nuclear disasters. That’s even truer when there’s an actual nuclear reactor in the region you’re in.

Also, did anyone know PAC-12 football fans went this hard? SEC fans are known for doing some pretty stupid things, but a nuclear disaster? That’s certainly a new one.

Hopefully, the unnamed female student has a great lawyer because we all know the government doesn’t treat alleged threats of terrorism lightly. If there’s one thing you don’t play games with in this country, it’s definitely that.