USWNT’s Julie Ertz Announces Retirement From Soccer

While she had previously announced a retirement from the US Women’s National Team, defender/midfielder Julie Ertz is retiring from the sport altogether.

There will be a lot of changes with the USWNT after the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The 31-year-old announced that she was calling it a day on her international career earlier this month after the USWNT’s Round of 16 loss to Sweden. However, she wasn’t expected to hang it up altogether considering she just signed a new deal with the NWSL’s Angel City FC.

But that’s exactly what she did, and announced it with a post on social media.

“With immense emotion and processing. I’ve decided it is time to hang up the boats,” Ertz wrote in a lengthy message to fans, family, and teammates.

Ertz Got A Nice Tribute From Her Husband, NFL Tight End Husband Zach Ertz

Ertz is married to Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz. He shared a post on Instagram as a tribute to his wife’s retirement, calling her “one of the best to ever do it.”

Now, you’d think things might get a little awkward with Angel City FC considering Ertz had just signed with them in April. However, that couldn’t have been further from the case.

“As a former player that went through my own retirement process, I have an intimate understanding of what Julie is going through,” ACFC general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said, per The Daily Mail, before going on to commend Ertz’s commitment to the spot.

“She will always be a part of this club, in addition to having made an indelible mark on global soccer. We wish her only happiness in the future.”

Well. That went about as well as that could possibly go.

Ertz has been a fixture on the USWNT since 2013 and appeared in 122 matches. On the club side, Ertz spent most of her career with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars.

