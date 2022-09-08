USMNT Player Arrested After Reportedly Refusing To Pay For One Shot of Alcohol; Accuses Bartender of Racism

United States men’s national soccer team member Miles Robinson, 25, was arrested at an Atlanta bar on Saturday for adamantly refusing to pay for a single shot of alcohol he took, which cost $5. Robinson was at PBR Atlanta and refused to pay by stating that the shot was “just five bucks” as his rationale.

Despite pleas by the establishment and responding Cobb County Sheriff’s Office authorities to pay for the shot rather than face a trespassing charge, Robinson refused to cover the bill and was arrested. He was booked on a count of misdemeanor theft and bail was set at $150 (which could have bought him 30 shots).

In the police report, relayed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Robinson alleged that he was being profiled for being African American by the “racist bartender” that asked him to pay for his drink.

“Robinson stated, ‘You only want to listen to the racist bartender, you aren’t going to listen to me,'” the report noted.

MLS’ Atlanta United released a statement on the defender.

“We are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson,” said the statement. “We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time.”

In May, the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup champ suffered a torn right Achilles tendon.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela