USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Noncommittal On Future Plans

The U.S. Men’s National Team and coach Gregg Berhalter bowed out of the 2022 World Cup Saturday in disappointing fashion.

After an early missed chance from Christian Pulisic, the USMNT conceded a goal early and despite consistent pressure, never fully recovered.

With the team giving up three goals in open play, it’s hard to pin all of the blame on Berhalter. But many have certainly tried.

While far from a disaster, many fans had believed before the tournament that the team could advance to the quarterfinals.

Soon after the loss, Berhalter was asked about his thoughts on the performance and future with the USMNT.

He didn’t sound particularly focused on the long term.

The Guardian quoted him on where his head is: “I’ve only been focused on the World Cup, achieving things with this group. In the next couple of weeks, I’ll clear my head and think about what’s next.”

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Head coach Gregg Berhalter and Christian Pulisic of United States react after their sides’ elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

#BerhalterOut

For many U.S. fans, this is outstanding news.

Berhalter’s been heavily criticized for inflexible tactics, stubbornness and playing favorites.

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna barely played in the World Cup, raising questions about lineup choices.

Berhalter’s mandate was to get the team back to the tournament, and he succeeded.

But a new coach might be necessary to take them to the next level.

Based on the manager’s comments, fans who want him out may not have to wait too long.