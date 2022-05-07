USFL Week 4: Generals vs Maulers, Stallions vs Bandits

The Philadelphia Stars and the Michigan Panthers kicked off the USFL‘s Week 4 slate of games on Friday, with the Stars beating the Panthers 26-25.

Friday’s game was full of excitement, but here is what you can look forward to on Saturday.

"I just don't have enough to overturn this. I'm going to leave this as a catch."



Listen in as Head of Officiating @MikePereira breaks down the decision to rule a Panthers catch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uxw6NFl15I — USFL (@USFL) May 7, 2022

The New Jersey Generals (2-1) will face the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3) at 2:30 p.m. ET to start Saturday’s slate of games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will air on Peacock.

The undefeated Birmingham Stallions will look to keep their 3-0 record as they face the Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1) at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

We've got plenty more football on tap this weekend 🙌



Which teams are picking up a W? pic.twitter.com/sO3veKP6oi — USFL (@USFL) May 7, 2022

The league also announced some changes in Week 4. For two quarters — the first and third — a new running clock will be used after incomplete passes with the hope to keep future games under three hours.

Head of Officiating Mike Pereira explained the latest rule change that started on Friday.

In order to maximize fan enjoyment and keep games under 3 hours, during the 1st and 3rd quarters we're moving to a running clock after an incomplete pass.



Head of Officiating @MikePereira breaks down the latest rule change that will begin in Week 4 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JPsuC5Rfoy — USFL (@USFL) May 5, 2022

“We believe this change will achieve the desired game length,” Pereira said, “while still providing the number of plays you’ve come to expect in a professional football game.”

Check back with OutKick for more USFL coverage.

