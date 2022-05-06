USFL Best Bets for Week 4

Well, last week was brutal. USFL betting is not for the faint of heart, and I’d love to say there is more data and information out there, but the content is still just barely out there. Nonetheless, we press on.

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

I don’t think the Panthers are really that great, but they do seem to start coming together. Last week they had a battle to establish the worst team in the league. They made it clear the Maulers (now 0-3) are the worst team out there. This week they get to face the Philadelphia Stars who just lost their quarterback for the season. The Stars also lost last week, but their opponent, the Generals are a strong opponent, so I don’t blame them much. I will play the Panthers moneyline as I think the loss of the Stars’ quarterback will be too much to overcome. Panthers -115.

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

I’ve already established the Maulers are a bad football team. In three games, they’ve had final scores of 0 points and 3 points. That’s not an impressive offensive output. They are basically making any opponent they have the defense in the league. The Generals have played in two close victories, and they also lost their one game by just four points. Can they blow out the Maulers? Absolutely, but it is possible that the Maulers rebound a bit and put a couple of scores on the board. I’m going to play the over in the game as I think we can get a 28 – 16 type game. Over 35.5 points at +110.

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

I think these are probably the two best teams in the league. At the very least, they are in the top half, which isn’t saying much considering there are only 8 teams in the league to begin with. Anyway, the Bandits had a beautiful come-from-behind win over the Gamblers last week. They did allow 400 yards to their opponent though. The Stallions are the lone undefeated team in the league and that won’t change this week, but I will say they didn’t look great against New Orleans last week. They had two scoreless quarters. I think they will work on their red-zone issues from last week and get into the endzone more. I’m taking the Stallions -3.5 at -110.