USFL Unveils Uniforms For Inaugural 2022 Season

Ladies and gentleman, we have uniforms. The USFL announced Thursday that they would be unveiling uniforms for all eight teams, releasing them every hour throughout the day.

The Birmingham Stallions, who will play in the first game of the season against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 ET at Protective Stadium on FOX and NBC, were the first team to reveal their uniform set.

Led by head coach Skip Holtz, the Stallions are rolling with a traditional design and a red, gold and white color scheme.

We went full steed ahead with these home and away jerseys 🐎 pic.twitter.com/QzoSZSeGQM — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 17, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back with OutKick for updates.

