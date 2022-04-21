in Sports, Sports Betting

USFL Best Bets for Week 2

The first week of USFL was interesting. As the teams get more accustomed to the league, playing, etc., we should see more points on the board. I will say this, three of the four games were competitive, so hopefully, we get more of that this week.

Panthers at Generals

Neither team was able to get a victory last week, and Michigan’s offense looked abysmal. I was pretty surprised about that, considering they have a coach that is a former NFL coaching veteran, Jeff Fisher. Instead, this was the result of their drives: Punt. Punt. Fumble. Punt. Fumble. Interception. Touchdown. Missed FG. Touchdown. Downs. Downs. Yeesh. That first half was terrible before they turned it around a bit. The Generals, on the other hand, came out and scored a touchdown right away. Aside from a couple of missed field goals, their offense looked pretty good. They just gave up a touchdown late that cost them the game. Right now, they look like the better team. I’ll take the Generals at -1.5 -120.

Stallions at Gamblers

The team that scored the most points in Week 1 plays the team that held their opponent to just 12 points in the opening week. I’m not sure that it was the Gamblers defense making a huge difference as much as just maybe some opening week jitters. So is this going to be an offense vs. defense type of battle? I think if the Gamblers are to win this one, it will be with defense, but if the Stallions win, it will be because of their offensive prowess. I mention this because if you like the over, play the Stallions to cover. If you like the under, I’d grab the points with the Gamblers. I like the under more than anything so I’ll play under 41.5 at -120.

Breakers at Bandits

The Breakers in game one played relatively well. One reason they stand out to me is that they allowed only 3.5 yards per rush. The Bandits had a pretty balanced attack with their running game in the first week. It was a bit unique because almost every team relied heavily on the rush in the opening week. The Bandits did not have a good rushing game in the first week, but they were decent in terms of completing 20 of 32 pass attempts. I think the Breakers’ offense will challenge the Bandits’ defense a lot more this week and I’m taking them on the moneyline at +125.

Keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

USFL

Written by David Troy

David is a marketing professional and former adjunct professor from Chicago, IL, husband, and father. He is an avid sports lover that has turned his focus to sports betting after originally developing a love for risk, statistics, and gambling from the Texas Hold'em Poker boom. He loves interacting with people and talking about pop culture, and obviously sports. When he isn't watching sports, he's probably coaching his kids, drinking tequila, or watching movies and tv. David may not always be right, but he will give you reasons why he is doing what he does.

Follow him on Twitter for more sports betting tips! 

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here