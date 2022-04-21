USFL Best Bets for Week 2

The first week of USFL was interesting. As the teams get more accustomed to the league, playing, etc., we should see more points on the board. I will say this, three of the four games were competitive, so hopefully, we get more of that this week.

Panthers at Generals

Neither team was able to get a victory last week, and Michigan’s offense looked abysmal. I was pretty surprised about that, considering they have a coach that is a former NFL coaching veteran, Jeff Fisher. Instead, this was the result of their drives: Punt. Punt. Fumble. Punt. Fumble. Interception. Touchdown. Missed FG. Touchdown. Downs. Downs. Yeesh. That first half was terrible before they turned it around a bit. The Generals, on the other hand, came out and scored a touchdown right away. Aside from a couple of missed field goals, their offense looked pretty good. They just gave up a touchdown late that cost them the game. Right now, they look like the better team. I’ll take the Generals at -1.5 -120.

Stallions at Gamblers

The team that scored the most points in Week 1 plays the team that held their opponent to just 12 points in the opening week. I’m not sure that it was the Gamblers defense making a huge difference as much as just maybe some opening week jitters. So is this going to be an offense vs. defense type of battle? I think if the Gamblers are to win this one, it will be with defense, but if the Stallions win, it will be because of their offensive prowess. I mention this because if you like the over, play the Stallions to cover. If you like the under, I’d grab the points with the Gamblers. I like the under more than anything so I’ll play under 41.5 at -120.

Breakers at Bandits

The Breakers in game one played relatively well. One reason they stand out to me is that they allowed only 3.5 yards per rush. The Bandits had a pretty balanced attack with their running game in the first week. It was a bit unique because almost every team relied heavily on the rush in the opening week. The Bandits did not have a good rushing game in the first week, but they were decent in terms of completing 20 of 32 pass attempts. I think the Breakers’ offense will challenge the Bandits’ defense a lot more this week and I’m taking them on the moneyline at +125.

