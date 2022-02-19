USFL Announces Details For Inaugural Two-Day Draft

Videos by OutKick

After unveiling the lineup of coaches and uniforms for its inaugural 2022 season, the USFL is set to hold its 35-round Player Draft.

The two-day event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, the site of every regular season game this season. After drawing first in the draft lottery Thursday, the Michigan Panthers will be on the clock when Day 1 of the draft is officially open Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The USFL will give live updates of the draft through its social media channels and FOX Sports’ digital platforms.

Teams will be drafting from a pool of 450-500 players who have already signed contracts with the USFL. The USFL announced that they would not be disclosing the list of available players beforehand.

Here is the full order of the 2022 USFL Draft:

1. Michigan Panthers

2. Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Philadelphia Stars

4. New Jersey Generals

5. Houston Gamblers

6. Birmingham Stallions

7. Pittsburgh Maulers

8. New Orleans Breakers

Day 1 of the draft will be broken down by position: quarterbacks in Round 1, edge rushers and defensive ends in Rounds 2-4, offensive tackles in Rounds 5-7, cornerbacks in Rounds 8-11 and back to quarterbacks in Round 12.

A modified snake format will be used between rounds on Day 1, meaning that teams will have two No. 1 picks at each position. Teams will have two minutes to make selections on Day 1.

Day 2 will get underway on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and follow a similar format to Day 1. From Rounds 13-23, teams will have 90 seconds per pick, and the positional order will be wide receivers in Rounds 13-17, safeties in Rounds 18-19, center in Round 20, inside linebacker in Round 21, and guards in Rounds 22-23.

Teams will have one minute to make selections in Rounds 23-35, which will consist of defensive tackles and nose tackles in Rounds 24-26, running backs and fullbacks in Rounds 27-28, outside linebackers in Rounds 29-31, kickers in Round 32, punters in Round 33, tight ends and H-backs in Round 34, and long-snappers in Round 35. At least one player must be drafted from each position group.

Once rosters are finalized, USFL training camps will open for business on March 21.

