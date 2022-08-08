USA Today College Football Preseason Top-25 Released With 6 SEC Teams Ranked

It wouldn’t be preseason college football without the polls that give us something to debate over the next few weeks. On Monday, the USA TODAY coaches poll was released and Alabama was sitting atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State and Georgia. It should be common knowledge by now that these polls should be looked at as perception by the SID’s or a few coaches that actually vote.

Alabama entered the poll with 54 of 66 first-place votes, entering the regular season as the top-ranked team and setting the expectations for the season. This time, the Tide’ have the chance to start and finish at the top. Ohio State picked up 5 first-place votes, edging out the defending national champions at Georgia.

Also, someone actually decided to give Texas a first place vote, which feels similar to Vanderbilt getting a first place vote in the SEC preseason media poll. Also, Notre Dame coming in at No.5 is a bit much. I get folks are excited about Marcus Freeman and the life he brings the program, but they are replacing Jack Coan and running back Kyren Williams, which won’t be easy.

Is Oregon going to be a fringe top-ten team this season with Bo Nix potentially starting for the Ducks? How does Oklahoma handle the quarterback situation under first-year head coach Brent Venables? Pittsburgh lost Kenny Pickett at quarterback, but the voters think USC transfer Kedon Slovis could be the savior for this season? A lot of questions will arise from this poll and they’ve made sure to give us plenty to discuss.

Here are the complete rankings.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22.Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

In the ‘others receiving votes’ category, it was Iowa, Penn State, BYU, Tennessee and LSU rounding out the top-30.

The SEC has six teams ranked in the preseason top-25, with Georgia and Kentucky being the only two teams from the eastern division. This will all likely change in the opening month of the season, but it does give us something to argue about in the short term. Cincinnati and Arkansas will open the season in Fayetteville, which will determine how ready these two teams are for the spotlight. Tennessee will have a chance to break into the poll after its week one game against Ball State, setting up a pivotal game with Pittsburgh the following week.

Also, why is Texas A&M ranked so high? Yes, they have talent returning, but to be ranked 7th in this poll is somewhat delusional. Until Jimbo Fisher proves that he can provide enough big wins and get out of November without an embarrassing loss, folks should chill out on the Aggies hype train. Find a legitimate quarterback and then we can start talking about Jimbo Fisher making a run towards Atlanta.

Dive in, there are enough questions in this poll to discuss for days.