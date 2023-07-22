USC’s Caleb Williams Calls His Shot, Says Trojans Will Make College Football Playoff

Videos by OutKick

USC Trojan’s quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy-winner Caleb Williams is focused on the season ahead of him. He also has some seriously high hopes and is calling it now: the Trojans will make the College Football Playoff.

Williams and company nearly made it there last year. The Trojans looked to be in the conversation toward the end of the season. However, a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship — a team they also lost to during the season — tanked their chances.

Now, having had a taste of almost making it, Williams told ESPN at Pac-12 media day that it will drive him.

“I’m very determined,” Williams said. “I haven’t been in the College Football Playoff in my two years of playing. … It’s been tough. It bothers me because I play for championships. I don’t play for anything else. So not being able to have the chance and being so close frustrates me. This year it’s going to be a good one.”

That second loss to Utah in the conference championship really seems to have stuck with Williams (for obvious reasons).

“I have plays in my mind that I can think of and vividly,” the junior QB said. “I zone out and think of the play and where we were and all that. It’s for sure a chip. I know I’m not the only one.”

There are high expectations around Williams and the entire Trojans program. Many think they’ll take the Pac-12 Conference championship this season, their last before joining the Big Ten alongside cross-town rival UCLA.

