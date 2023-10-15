USC Tumbles To No. 18 After 48-20 Whipping From Notre Dame

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

The previously No. 10-ranked USC Trojans went south via South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday when they dropped eight spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press top 25 poll. They lost convincingly, 48-20, at No. 21 Notre Dame Saturday.

“Incredibly disappointing,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Just did not play good enough to win the game.”

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was not himself during loss at Notre Dame on Saturday. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Riley pointed to the Trojans (6-1) suffering five turnovers and getting none. USC reigning Heisman Trophy quarterback Caleb Williams had probably the worst game of his career. He threw three interceptions and threw for under 200 yards. Williams showed frustration repeatedly on the sidelines as he completed 23 of 37 passes for 199 yards.

Notre Dame (6-2) jumped six spots to No. 15.

“I still very much believe in this team 1,000 percent,” Riley said.

The Trojans’ road does not get easier. They will be home next week but that will be against No. 14 Utah (5-1).

The top four spots in the A.P. poll remained unchanged with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all winning. Washington jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 after beating No. 8 Oregon, 36-33, in a thriller. Oregon fell to No. 9.

No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Texas and No. 10 North Carolina completed the top 10. The Tar Heels handed No. 25 Miami its second straight loss, 41-31, and the Hurricanes fell out of the poll.

The second 10 featured Alabama, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Utah, Notre Dame, Duke, Tennessee, USC, LSU and Missouri. The 21st through 25th spots saw Louisville, Air Force, Tulane, Iowa and UCLA.

Associated Press pollNCAA FootballNotre Dame Fightiing IrishUSC Trojans

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply