USC Reportedly Makes Their Defensive Coordinator Hire

Videos by OutKick

The USC defense in 2023 was an abject disaster, finishing near the bottom in virtually every statistical category.

Unsurprisingly, head coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after another embarrassing performance against the Washington Huskies.

Even after firing Grinch, the Trojans finished the season by giving up 38 points to offensively challenged UCLA. The loss meant USC finished at 7-5 after starting the season ranked in the top 5. Some, including Paul Finebaum, were calling for USC to fire Lincoln Riley.

READ: PAUL FINEBAUM GOES AFTER LINCOLN RILEY: ‘DON’T KNOW IF I’VE SEEN A WORSE COACHING JOB’

But a report from Pete Thamel late Friday has essentially confirmed that’s not happening. Riley’s sticking around, and apparently bringing in UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to fix the Trojans defense.

Sources: USC is finalizing a deal to hire UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. UCLA finished No. 11 in total defense in his first year there this season, an improvement from No. 89 the year before. pic.twitter.com/habw0PtNgg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Can Lynn Turn The USC Defense Around Quickly?

The Lynn hire is an obvious fit for a team looking to turn around its defensive scheme as quickly as possibly. Lynn did an outstanding job at UCLA in his first season under head coach Chip Kelly.

The Bruins under Kelly had been a similarly disastrous defensive team to USC before hiring Lynn. And in just one season, UCLA jumped up to 17th in defensive S&P+, an advanced ranking system.

By contrast the Trojans were 111th, despite a top-10 offense. Hard to be worse than that.

USC has an extremely difficult schedule for their first season in the Big Ten, making defensive improvement an absolute necessity. Given his track record, Lynn seems likely to deliver it; and quickly.

Get excited, Trojans fans.