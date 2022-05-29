USC Pickup Jordan Addison Says He Went With Gut In Transfer Decision

All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison bolted Pitt for USC earlier this month, calling the decision to join the Trojans a no-brainer.

Especially after hearing the pitch made by new coach Lincoln Riley and his recruiting staff.

“A lot of people think like, you won a Biletnikoff, so how much can you get better?” Addison said via ESPN. “But they showed me that I got a lot of improvements to do within my game, how I need to get better and how to maximize my game.”

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver. Yet he thinks he can still improve. The fact USC told him so paid off.

He finished last season with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He didn’t mention the departure of quarterback Kenny Pickett, drafted by the NFL’s Steelers. But it’s safe to assume Pickett’s departure played a role in Addison’s decision to transfer. Now, Addison will catch passes from USC QB Caleb Williams, not too shabby himself.