USC Partners With DirecTV Ahead Of Football Season But There’s One Major Problem And It’s Causing Chaos In The Streets

Bit of a good news-bad news situation if you’re a fan of USC football ahead of tonight’s opener. The good news? The Trojans have made DirecTV their official partner moving forward, meaning all athletic events will be televised.

Well, scratch that. Here’s the bad news …

USC’s first two games this season are on the Pac-12 network, which is fine. Except DirecTV doesn’t have the Pac-12 network, which means the official partnership is off to a ROCKY start.

DirecTV is now an official partner of USC Athletics, but USC’s first game of the season won’t be available on DirecTV because it’s on the Pac-12 Network. pic.twitter.com/KqeNvx3M5G — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) August 25, 2023

Well, that’s hilarious. I’m sorry, but funny is funny, and that’s funny.

Devastating news for USC fans looking to watch the fellas beat San Jose State by 50 tonight, but I’m sure ya’ll will find a way.

The site formerly known as Twitter had an absolute field day with this one, as you would imagine. This little exchange right here is my favorite:

why would USC be on the ACC Network? — Clay de Leon (@ClaydeLeon4) August 25, 2023

SO I WONT BE ABLE TO WATCH USC GAMES IN THE SACRAMENTO CENTRAL VALLEY MARKET EVEN THOUGH I HAVE DIRECT TV — Andraes Flores (@realcoachflores) August 26, 2023

Poor intern running the DirecTV Help social media account. Must be a pretty mundane job most of the time — seriously, who still has DirecTV anymore? — so he/she probably got lulled into a sense of security.

And then BAM! College football season is here, DirecTV partners with USC but can’t show the first two football games, and all hell breaks loose.

Obviously, the intern panics and then just makes us some crap like, ‘You can watch USC on the ACC channel.’

What? When? Why? How? USC plays exactly zero ACC schools this season. They will literally never be on the ACC Network.

Hilarious.

Welcome to the 2023 college football season, USC fans! See ya’ll in three weeks.

wait, directv doesn’t have pac12, will tomorrow’s game be on Directv? confused — SCPluto (@SCPluto) August 25, 2023