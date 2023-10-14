Local Police Appear To Pull Over USC Equipment Truck Ahead Of Notre Dame Game

Videos by OutKick

The Notre Dame/USC rivalry appeared to get heated off the field ahead of the game.

The Fighting Irish and Trojans will take the field Saturday night in South Bend, and while ND is out of the playoff race, they can still play the role of spoiler.

Well, it appeared a police officer might have tried to do a little spoiling ahead of kickoff. A viral photo circulating X appears to show USC’s equipment truck pulled over by police in the South Bend area, according to BroBible and The Spun.

You can check out a photo of the situation from @dosleprechauns below.

SC recieving the most appropriate welcome to South Bend this afternoon! Lmao! This photo has been verified to be true by a couple different South Bend locals! #BeatSC pic.twitter.com/JL8Nsz2DTn — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) October 13, 2023

Police appear to pull over USC equipment truck.

Now, it’s not known what might have been going on in the viral photo. Perhaps the police were just checking out a completely normal issue with the truck. Maybe, the truck was parked and the police just swung by to see what was up.

Or, it could have been pulled over for a traffic violation. Nobody knows, but what we do know is college football rivalries are heated.

Police appear to pull over USC’s equipment truck ahead of the Notre Dame game. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

I wouldn’t put anything past anyone when it comes to gaining an edge. I once stayed in the same hotel as the Nebraska football team prior to a game against Wisconsin. The thought of pulling the fire alarm definitely crossed my mind. I didn’t do it, but it was briefly considered.

Now, there’s a photo that appears to show local police pulling over USC’s equipment truck prior to a bitter rivalry game against Notre Dame. Let the conspiracy theories fly! Lean into the insanity of college football.

It reminds me a little bit of when the bus was pulled over in “Friday Night Lights.”

College football fans on X are running with this photo and breaking down theories like it’s a photo of the Loch Ness Monster. It’s truly the greatest sport on the planet. You can catch the game tonight at 7:30 EST on NBC. It should be a dog fight.