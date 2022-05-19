in OKTC

USC Lands Pitt Prize Jordan Addison

In one of the biggest moves this college football transfer season, Pitt receiver Jordan Addison is headed to USC

Addison was this season’s Biletnikoff winner as the nation’s best receiver and regarded as the top prospect in the transfer portal.

In his sophomore season, the All-American recorded 100 catches for 1,593 receiving yards. Addison was expected to be a hot target for Nick Saban and Alabama’s loaded depth at wideout, but the better bidder in USC landed the elite receiver.

Addison announced earlier that he had narrowed down his options to USC and Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns.

 

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico

