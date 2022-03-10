USC HC Lincoln Riley Drops $17.2 Million On Los Angeles Home

Videos by OutKick

What does one do with a fresh contract worth up to $110 million, you ask? If you’re USC head coach Lincoln Riley, the answer is you plant your roots.

But unlike your average Joe, Riley’s pockets are far from running thin. He just spent $17.2 million on a Los Angeles home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Riley proved his negotiation skills are strong as well, knocking $2.4 million off the original asking price of $19.5 million, per On3Sports.

Known as the “Roessler Estate,” this Spanish revival style home built in the 1920s has everything you need — and then some. The 3.17-acre property that overlooks the ocean has over 13,000 square feet of space.

Photo via: Redfin

Among the many features: a tiered fountain, pool, seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Riley and his family will have plenty of options for entertainment as well, as other features include an elevator, movie theater, tennis court, putting green, sauna and a 600-bottle wine room.

Seems like just the perfect spot for Riley to cool off after Trojans home games this upcoming season. On the field, Riley will be tasked with turning around the once prominent USC program that hit rock bottom in 2021, when they finished 4-8.



New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.