USC football enters the fall with a sour taste in its mouth after blowing a lead and losing to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. A large part of that collapse, as well as the Trojans’ two losses to Utah, stemmed from the defense.

Rather, a lack thereof.

💪 @TYassmin21 ARE YOU KIDDING?@Utah_Football makes it a 2 score game 😤 pic.twitter.com/LEphhNMUsI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

Lincoln Riley’s offense was cooking last season. Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy.

The other side of the ball was not as successful. USC’s defense ranked 106 out of 131. It allowed more than 6.5 yards per play, more than 420 yards per game and 54 touchdowns.

While those numbers might cut it in the Pac-12, and out-scoring opponents ultimately wins ballgames, the Trojans need to get things figured out. The 2023 college football season may not allow for similar defensive struggles let alone the Big Ten, which will not be as kind to such a porous defense in 2024 and beyond.

"You cannot waste Caleb Williams." 🤦‍♂️@joelklatt thinks USC will waste the talent of Caleb Williams if the defense doesn't drastically improve ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2VnJPJInCz — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) January 4, 2023

To try and address some of the issues, USC put a significant emphasis on acquiring defensive talent during the offseason. It added four defensive tackles, three linebackers and two defensive backs through the transfer portal.

The nation’s seventh-ranked recruiting class also included a four-star linebacker and EDGE rusher, three interior defensive linemen and a pair of defensive backs. Among those additions is Braylan Shelby.

USC freshman Braylan Shelby is a beast.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Shelby was the eight-ranked player at the EDGE spot and a top-60 recruit overall. His frame is exactly what a coaching staff is looking for, and his athleticism is right there to match.

The latter might even be more impressive than the former. Putting his size and talent together, Shelby is going to be a problem for opposing tackles. If not this year, as a freshman, then next.

Shelby was a first team 10-5A-1 All-District selection in the state of Texas and had 36 offers in total. Most of the big names were involved, but he eventually chose USC over the in-state Longhorns.

When Shelby isn’t blowing dudes up on the gridiron, he also competed in the triple jump. His hops are no joke!

They were on full display during a recent offseason workout in Los Angeles. Shelby can levitate.

For anyone to get that kind of height on their vertical is impressive. For a 6-foot-5, 235-pound freshman to get up like that is downright freakish. Keep an eye on Shelby this fall!