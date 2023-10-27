USC Defensive Coordinator Accidentally Reveals He Doesn’t Watch Film

Videos by OutKick

The USC defense has been the team’s weakness in the first year and a half of Lincoln Riley’s tenure. The Trojans gave up 48 points in a loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago before allowing Utah’s backup quarterback to drive down the field for a game-winning drive last week.

With the game on the line, the defense allowed a 26-yard quarterback scramble, a few plays after a disastrous 15-yard penalty.

But the problems for USC’s defense started even earlier in the game, with Utes safety/running back Sione Vaki gashing the Trojans for two huge gains on wheel routes. One of which went for a first quarter touchdown when Vaki easily got separation from the defensive lineman covering him.

VAKI TO THE HOUSE ONCE AGAIN!!!



Picking up where he left off 🙌



📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/wRBZjXWxxe — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 22, 2023

Utah ran the play successfully again later in the game for a 36-yard completion, leading to questions for Grinch at his first media availability this week. And his answer, well, did not inspire confidence.

Grinch told reporters that USC had trouble with the wheel route because Utah hadn’t put it on film before. Except, of course, they’d run the exact same play the week before in their game against the Cal Bears.

Well that’s not good!

TEMPE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 23: USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch stands on the sideline during the NCAA College Football game between the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC’s Problems Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon

There are only a few explanations for Grinch’s answer. The most charitable is that whoever cut the film of the Utah-Cal game for him somehow omitted that play.

A much less charitable interpretation is that he either didn’t watch the whole game or completely missed that play somehow. Or he just made up his answer to avoid explaining that he messed up.

Whatever the answer, it doesn’t reflect well on Grinch, the USC defense, or their ability to make adjustments. Even if he missed the play on film, how did he not recognize it when Utah ran the exact same play, with the exact same speed advantage later in the game?

It’s inexcusable, and helped cost the Trojans the game, effectively ending their playoff possibilities.

Grinch hasn’t been popular in LA, with the Trojans’ defensive line proving undersized against physical opponents like Notre Dame or Utah. And while there are obvious execution issues on the players’ part, it’s clear that there are significant scheme and preparation problems contributing to their defensive struggles.

And with tough, well coached opponents like the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins coming up, it’s not getting any easier. Grinch might get fired in the offseason, but the regular season could get a lot uglier before that happens.