Less than a week after landing a commitment from the son of LeBron James, USC basketball saw another (current or future) Basketball Hall of Famer’s son announced that he will transfer into the program on Tuesday. Dennis ‘D.J.’ Rodman Jr., son of the greatest rebounder in NBA history, will finish his college career in Los Angeles.

Rodman’s decision came eight days after first entering the portal. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound small forward, joins the Trojans after four seasons playing against his new program at Washington State.

USC guard Boogie Ellis, #0, center, and forward Max Agbonkpolo, #23, right, celebrate as forward DJ Rodman, #11, looks on late in the second half during USCs 60-62 win at USCs Galen Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Although Rodman was considered a two-star recruit out of high school, he has basketball in his blood and quickly earned minutes as a freshman, but mostly came off of the bench in his first three seasons. And then, as a senior last year, the Newport Beach, California-native started 30 of 31 games and averaged 9.6 points with 5.8 rebounds.

Rodman’s game, in terms of how he moves on the floor, is not unlike his father.

At 22 years old, Rodman has one season of eligibility remaining after a blanket waiver was granted to all athletes during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. This will be his final year of college basketball.

Dennis Rodman Jr. is yet another notable name at USC.

USC adds Rodman to a roster with Bronny James. The former is a big fan of the latter’s dad.

My son (Dennis Rodman Jr) is the biggest @KingJames fan! He would love to meet you after @Lakers game tonight. pic.twitter.com/LnhrJXjDdn — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) March 10, 2016

Although it isn’t entirely clear how Rodman slates into head coach Andy Enfield’s starting five, his addition adds talented depth to a lineup that is full of big names. He joins James, breakout star Boogie Ellis and No. 1 overall recruit Isaiah Collier.

James has 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Ellis has 120,000, Collier has 66,000 and Rodman has 47,000. That doesn’t include five-star women’s basketball commit JuJu Watkins, who has 236,000.

To say that all eyes will be on Los Angeles this basketball season would be an understatement. The spotlight is always bright in the City of Angels, but it will be blinding at the Galen Center!